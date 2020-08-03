Mumbai Police counters Sushant Singh Rajput's father, says 'no such written complaint' was made

The Mumbai Police stated that there was information from Sushant Singh Rajput's father but there was no written complaint.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday had claimed that the Mumbai Police were warned about the threat to the late actor's life in February. A few hours after that, the Mumbai Police counterclaimed KK Singh saying that he never made any written complaint about it with them.

Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh, confirming the same, said that the police had was no information about the complaint made on February 25, however, in the evening, the Mumbai Police stated that there was information but there was no written complaint.

The Mumbai Police in their official statement said, "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date."

The statement further read, "However. one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some Whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible."

On the other hand, KK Singh in his statement on Monday had said, "I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna."