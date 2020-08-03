Mumbai Police counters Sushant Singh Rajput's father, says 'no such written complaint' was made

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

DNA: If you use more phone then pay more insurance premium

Uddhav Thackeray demands resignation of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis after SC’s verdict

Watch: Stunning new panoramic photographs of Mars released by NASA

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homebusiness

business

Mumbai Police counters Sushant Singh Rajput's father, says 'no such written complaint' was made

The Mumbai Police stated that there was information from Sushant Singh Rajput's father but there was no written complaint.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2020, 11:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sushant Singh Rajput's father on Monday had claimed that the Mumbai Police were warned about the threat to the late actor's life in February. A few hours after that, the Mumbai Police counterclaimed KK Singh saying that he never made any written complaint about it with them. 

Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh, confirming the same, said that the police had was no information about the complaint made on February 25, however, in the evening, the Mumbai Police stated that there was information but there was no written complaint.

The Mumbai Police in their official statement said, "Today KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput has released a statement saying that the family had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on 25th February. It must be clarified that no such written complaint has been addressed to Bandra Police Station on that date."

The statement further read, "However. one OP Singh IPS, the brother in law of late Sushant Singh Rajput, had sent some Whatsapp messages to the then DCP Zone 9 regarding this matter. The then DCP Zone 9 had called OP Singh and requested him that a written complaint is mandatory for any enquiry or action. However, Singh wanted this to be resolved informally, to which the then DCP Zone 9 clearly told him that it was not possible."

On the other hand, KK Singh in his statement on Monday had said, "I had told the Mumbai police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna." 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Big Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev calls Abhishek Malhan 'oversmart', latter calls him 'confused and delusional'

Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

Himachal rains: Five dead in landslides, fresh red alert of extremely heavy rainfall issued for 10 districts

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for doing most international films, its not Irrfan, Aishwarya, or Priyanka

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE