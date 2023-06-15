Mumbai Police arrests two men for alleged theft at Shilpa Shetty's bungalow

Shilpa Shetty

The Mumbai police have arrested two men for allegedly committing theft at the bungalow of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty at Juhu in Mumbai after trespassing into the property, an official said on Thursday.

Both the accused are habitual offenders. However, what exactly was stolen from the house is yet to be known as the actor is abroad at present, police said. "The incident came to light when the housekeeping manager of the actor's 'Kinara' bungalow approached the police with a complaint of theft and trespass," the police official said.

As per the complaint, some renovation work was going on at the bungalow since May end and the actor along with her family members went abroad on May 24, he said. "On June 6, when the housekeeping manager visited the actor's bungalow, he found that the household items in the hall, dining room, and master bedroom were scattered all over. The cupboard in the bedroom of Shetty's daughter's bedroom was also found to be open with things lying scattered," he said.

After that, he checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the bungalow premises. One of the videos showed an unidentified person wearing a face mask entering a bedroom by opening the sliding window and trying to steal things, he said.

Based on his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 380 (theft), 511 (attempt to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), he said. "Police examined the footage of more than 70 CCTV cameras installed on the premises of Shetty's bungalow and nearby areas and zeroed in on the suspects. Based on the available evidence, two persons were apprehended from the Vile Parle area of the city," he said.

According to him, the police have arrested both of them and further investigation into the case is on. On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen making her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty-directed Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Anand Oberoi.