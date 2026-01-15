Viral video: Akshay Kumar meets fan girl, asks help for her father, says 'papa ke upar bahut karz hai', what he does next wins netizens

Akshay Kumar, along with Twinkle Khanna, appeared to cast their vote, and the action superstar also appealed to Mumbaikars to utilise their voting power wisely. A needy fan reached out to him for her father, and what he did next won the internet.

January 15 marks the date of the polling day for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. As responsible citizens, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrived at the voting poll early in the morning to cast their votes. Akshay did his duty, spoke to the media, and was about to leave when a needy girl approached him. She called him, and he looked back at her, waiting for her to speak up, and she spoke to the actor about her financial distress. While showing papers, the girl told Akki, "Papa ke upar bahut karz hai (Father is under a huge debt)." Akshay consoled her and instantly told her to visit his office with the documents. He pointed out to his bodyguard and asked her to get the address and number from him. The girl was moved by his gesture, and she touched his feet.

Watch the viral video

Internet reacts to Akshay Kumar's gesture

The video was shared by Viral Bhayani with the caption, "Everyone looks upto #AkshayKumar as a hope of the helpless and needy. This video is proof of the same." The video went viral in no time, leaving netizens impressed. However, a few nitpickers continue trolling him. A netizen wrote, "You helped this girl, thank you from the bottom of my heart." Another netizen wrote, "God made it worth helping so must help." One of the netizens wrote, "The matter does not end, even being a daughter is begging for help by touching someone's feet. For this daughter, please help her sir." An internet user wrote, "Office mein aise bol raha jaise watchman swagat ke liye khada hai udhar."

Akshay Kumar's appeal to Mumbaikars

After casting his vote, Akki spoke to the mediapersons and asked citizens to do their duty to overcome the challenges they have faced. Akshay said, "Main har Mumbaikar ko request karta hu ki aap aage aaye aur vote kare. Yeh mauka hai jab humare haath mein remote control hota hai. Dialoguebaazi nahi, seedha voting."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bhooth Bungla, Welcome To The Jungle, and Haiwaan.