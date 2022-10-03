Mulk producer Deepak Mukut teams up with director Neeraj Pathak for Apne 2, Chameli Ki Shaadi 2, other films

Deepak Mukut, Neeraj Pathak

Producer Deepak Mukut has bankrolled films like Mulk, Sanam Teri Kasam, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Dhaakad and Forensic and many more under production. As a writer, Neeraj Pathak has delivered gems like Shubhash Ghai’s Pardes, Apne, Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee and Right ya Wrong. His latest as a writer, director and producer is the massive web series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda for JIO studios.

The duo is all set to make a deadly combination as they both thrive to make content that is loved by the audience and embedded deep in the Indian roots. This collaboration is an amalgamation of Neeraj Pathak’s finesse and Deepak Mukut’s passion to create fresh and endearing content that resonates with the audience.

Sharing about their collaboration producer Deepak Mukut says, "We are working on every content thriller, love stories, biopics, murder mysteries, Bollywood masala film along with some artistic cinema for better storytelling. In fact, we have Chameli ki Shadi 2, Apne 2, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt Production collaboration and many more are on the pre-production level which we will announce soon. With Neeraj, we have three film collaborations where we are working on better content and scripts. Neeraj Pathak is a very talented and senior writer and I am sure his vision will give us better content."

Neeraj Pathak adds, "We aim to give the best content to our audiences with resonates with them. As of now, audiences have become very clever because of exposure to content worldwide post-pandemic and they look for a variety of genres. The goal is also to provide opportunities to fresh talents of the country. We are currently working on our scripts and we will soon announce them. Looking forward to a great association with Deepak Mukut as he has backed many content-driven and critically acclaimed films. He has created that excellence in film fraternity on his own."

The projects are already under development and more details will be revealed soon. The specific film titles, cast and releasing platforms are also yet to be announced.