Mulk producer Deepak Mukut teams up with director Neeraj Pathak for Apne 2, Chameli Ki Shaadi 2, other films

Producer Deepak Mukut and director Neeraj Pathak could be one dynamic duo, as they are bringing some promising films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

Deepak Mukut, Neeraj Pathak

Producer Deepak Mukut has bankrolled films like Mulk, Sanam Teri Kasam, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Dhaakad and Forensic and many more under production. As a writer, Neeraj Pathak has delivered gems like Shubhash Ghai’s Pardes, Apne, Anees Bazmee’s Deewangee and Right ya Wrong. His latest as a writer, director and producer is the massive web series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda for JIO studios.

The duo is all set to make a deadly combination as they both thrive to make content that is loved by the audience and embedded deep in the Indian roots. This collaboration is an amalgamation of Neeraj Pathak’s finesse and Deepak Mukut’s passion to create fresh and endearing content that resonates with the audience. 

READ: Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad producer reacts to reports about selling his office to pay dues after film flopped

Sharing about their collaboration producer Deepak Mukut says, "We are working on every content thriller, love stories, biopics, murder mysteries, Bollywood masala film along with some artistic cinema for better storytelling. In fact, we have Chameli ki Shadi 2, Apne 2, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay Dutt Production collaboration and many more are on the pre-production level which we will announce soon. With Neeraj, we have three film collaborations where we are working on better content and scripts. Neeraj Pathak is a very talented and senior writer and I am sure his vision will give us better content."

Neeraj Pathak adds, "We aim to give the best content to our audiences with resonates with them. As of now, audiences have become very clever because of exposure to content worldwide post-pandemic and they look for a variety of genres. The goal is also to provide opportunities to fresh talents of the country. We are currently working on our scripts and we will soon announce them. Looking forward to a great association with Deepak Mukut as he has backed many content-driven and critically acclaimed films. He has created that excellence in film fraternity on his own."

The projects are already under development and more details will be revealed soon. The specific film titles, cast and releasing platforms are also yet to be announced.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Home remedies: How to make your acne disappear overnight
After receiving 'bomb threat' Indian Air Force scrambles jets to intercept flight from Iran
