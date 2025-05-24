Mukul Dev Passed Away: Director Samir Karnik has worked with Mukul Dev in Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chaar Din Ki Chandni. Calling Mukul Dev's demise shocking, he says, "I don't believe it."

Mukul Dev Passed Away: Director Samir Karnik mourns the demise of his 'close friend' Mukul Dev. The director has worked with the late actor in Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chaar Din Ki Chandni, and in both movies, Mukul earned appreciation for his comedic performances. The entire film industry is in shock after hearing about the demise of Mukul Dev. DNA India reaches out to Samir, and the first thing the director says is, "It's shocking. I don't believe it."

Samir admits that he's 'very much in shock' at this point, to say anything. However, while remembering Mukul Dev, Samir asserts, "Mukul was one of the most jovial and one of the most entertaining people. Not only on the screen, but in person, as a great human being." Adoring the moments he spent with him, Samir adds, "I've directed him in two films- Yamla Pagla Deewana and Chaar Din Ki Chandni. He was a great friend."

Mukul Dev started his career in modelling, and soon he made his debut in Bollywood with Dastak (1996). He went on to work with the biggest talents, including Amitabh Bachchan in Kohram. But his films were not working at the box office. Thus, he started working in television and did popular shows like Gharwali Uparwali, Kutumb, Bhabhi, and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. While working on TV, Mukul found a new identity as an actor in regional cinema. Mukul starred in Tamil, Telugu, and Punjabi films, and his popularity grew further. A few notable titles from other languages include Jr NTR-starrer Adhurs, Upendra-starrer Rajani, Punjabi films Daaka, Saka, and Zorawar.

In 2011, Mukul Dev starred in Yamla Pagla Deewana, playing Gurmeet (Billa), the drunkard brother of Kulraj Randhawa. Mukul's performance as Billa stood out, and he started his second stint with a bang. Over the years, Mukul earned a new fan base with his supporting performances in hits like Son Of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho.