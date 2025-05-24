Mukul Dev Passed Away: Actor Mukul Dev passed at 54, leaving the entire film industry shocked. Read on to know more about his first film, which was not Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak, but a movie produced by Amitabh Bachchan.

Mukul Dev Passed Away: Actor Mukul Dev's untimely demise has left the entire film industry and moviegoers shocked. Mukul was popularly known for his performance in movies such as Son of Sardaar, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Jai Ho. The actor started his career way back in the late 90s, and he's also been part of several hit TV shows as well.

Mukul's first theatrical release was in 1996 with Mahesh Bhatt's Dastak. However, this wasn't his debut film or his first acting stint. Mukul's debut movie was backed by Amitabh Bachchan, but it never got released.

Mukul Dev was Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's discovery

In an old interview with Lehren Retro, Mukul recalled the moment when he received a call from Jaya, calling him to Mumbai for her film. The late actor admitted that initially he didn't believe it, and thought it was a prank. "Maine phone par unse yaha tak keh diya, 'kaun bol raha hai? Mere saath mazak kyon kar rahe hai?' Baad mein jab mujhe samaj aaya ki wakai wahi hai, toh main unse milne k liye gaya tha."

Mukul Dev's first film was...

Mukul was signed for ABCL (Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited) Naam Kya Hai? The film was completed, and it was ready to release, but it got canned. Speaking about the same, Mukul said that during those years, Amitabh Bachchan suffered huge financial losses. Thus, 3-4 films, which were ready to release, got canned.

Mukul Dev's first paycheck was for...

In an interview, Mukul revealed that for Naam Kya Hai?, he received a Rs 75000 signing amount from Jaya Bachchan. His first paycheck from acting was Rs 75000, for a film that never saw the day of big screen release.

About Mukul Dev's demise

Mukul Dev passed away on May 23, 2025, at 54. Reportedly, he had been battling health complications and was admitted to the ICU before his sudden demise. However, the exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.