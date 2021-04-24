'Mukti Bhawan' actor Lalit Behl dies of COVID-19 related complications

Veteran actor-director Lalit Behl who featured in critically-acclaimed films like 'Titli' and 'Mukti Bhawan', died on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications. He was 71.

Behl has tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital, where he breathed his last.

The tragic news was confirmed by Behl's son, director Kanu Behl.

"He passed away in the afternoon. He had a history of heart ailments and had COVID, so it got complicated. He had an infection in his lungs which got severe and that, with the previous medical history he had, complicated his health further," Kanu was quoted telling a news agency.

A renowned figure in the industry and a well-known stage actor, Lalit's career began with him directing and producing Doordarshan telefilms like "Tapish", "Aatish", "Sunehri Jild" among others. He worked on the television show "Afsane" as an actor.

Besides 'Titli' and 'Mukti Bhawan', some of his recent works include, Amazon Prime Video series "Made in Heaven" and "Judgementall Hai Kya" (2019).

Actor Adil Hussain, who played Behl's son in 'Mukti Bhawan', took to Twitter on Friday to extend his condolences on the actor's demise.

"Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss," Hussain tweeted.

'Mukti Bhawan' featured Adil Hussain as a man who decides to accompany his elderly father (essayed by Lalit) to attain reemption on the ghats of Varanasi.