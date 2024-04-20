Mukesh Khanna slams Zeenat Aman for backing live-in relationship: ‘Imagine what happens…'

Mukesh Khanna says live-in relationship is not acceptable in Indian culture and slammed Zeenat Aman for backing it.

Zeenat Aman has been quite active on social media since the day she made her Instagram debut. The actress recently caught headlines for her stance on live-in relationships in a post. Earlier, Saira Banu and Mumtaz criticised her and now Mukesh Khanna has also slammed the actress for the same.

Earlier, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and shared a post advising the young generation to go for a live-in relationship before marriage. Her post read, "This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had or are in a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She also added, “It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity."

Now, After Mumtaz and Saira Banu, Mukesh Khanna has criticised the actress for her stance and said, "Live-in relationships are not recognised in our culture and history. It has come from Western civilisation. Whatever Zeenat Aman is talking about, she has lived her life according to Western civilization. It is not acceptable for a boy and girl to know each other through marriage, if they live together as husband and wife, imagine what happens to them. Those saying such things should speak thoughtfully."

Mumtaz, who according to Zoom, slammed Zeenat Aman for her stance, later asked for forgiveness and denied attacking Zeenat's personal life. However, Saira Banu also opposed the thought of live-in relationships.

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman is all set to make her comeback to the big screen with Manish Malhotra's maiden production Bun Tikki which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

