Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and the film’s first glimpse, unveiled in July, has already stirred excitement among fans. But veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has expressed doubts about whether Ranbir can convincingly portray the idealised “Maryada Purushottam” image of Lord Ram.

Speaking to Galatta India, Mukesh shared that he had planned to post a reaction video to the teaser, which shows Ranbir as Lord Ram climbing a tree and shooting an arrow. His team initially advised him against it, saying the scene was AI-generated. When he learned it was indeed part of the official teaser, he was asked to comment on Ranbir playing Lord Ram despite having previously admitted to eating beef. Mukesh declined to give an opinion, adding that Ranbir might have since given up the habit.

Mukesh Khanna also criticised the way Lord Ram is portrayed in the teaser. He said, “Ched chaad karoge toh phasoge. Aap Ram ko yodha bata rahe ho, vo Maryada Purushottam the (If you tease or provoke, you’ll get into trouble. You are calling Ram a warrior, but he was the Maryada Purushottam — the ideal man). They’re showing Lord Ram climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna can do that, but Rama wouldn’t do it. If Rama proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravana.”

He further said, “From what I can see, I don’t know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purushottam image of Rama. He’s a good actor, but he has an image chasing him — and that’s Animal. I don’t have an objection to it. He could do it. But I think agar aapne Rama ko Yodha Rama bataya, toh log accept nahi kar paayenge. Iske upar gadbad ho sakti hai (If you show Lord Rama as a warrior, then people will not accept it. This can create a problem).”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Subey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. The epic will be released in two parts; the first arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.