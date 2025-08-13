Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Hyderabad on heavy rain alert; CM Revanth Reddy directs officials to remain vigilant, half-day holiday in schools, WFH for next…

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'

Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'

Guru Dutt’s granddaughter Karuna reveals he stayed in touch with Geeta Dutt even after their separation: 'He used to...'

Amid nuclear threats by Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan begs India to..., says, 'Fulfil obligations...'

‘I’m better than Bipasha Basu’: Mrunal Thakur calls actress ‘manly with muscles’ in viral video, gets slammed

Who is Mahendra Prasad? Pakistani 'spy' arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, accused of leaking 'sensitive' information' about...

After Harvard, Columbia, THIS university faces Donald Trump's antisemitism scrutiny

Months after Pahalgam terror attack, US applauds Pakistan's 'success' in curbing terror entities in world

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama..'

Ramayana: Not Ranbir Kapoor's Rama or Yash's Raavana, Nitesh Tiwari's movie will start with Chetan Hansraj, he will be playing Lankesh's...

Ramayana: Not Ranbir or Yash, but Chetan Hansraj will start film, he will play..

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...

Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’

Mukesh shared that he had planned to post a reaction video to the teaser, which shows Ranbir as Lord Ram climbing a tree and shooting an arrow. H

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in Ramayana: ‘If you show Rama as…’
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, and the film’s first glimpse, unveiled in July, has already stirred excitement among fans. But veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has expressed doubts about whether Ranbir can convincingly portray the idealised “Maryada Purushottam” image of Lord Ram.

Speaking to Galatta India, Mukesh shared that he had planned to post a reaction video to the teaser, which shows Ranbir as Lord Ram climbing a tree and shooting an arrow. His team initially advised him against it, saying the scene was AI-generated. When he learned it was indeed part of the official teaser, he was asked to comment on Ranbir playing Lord Ram despite having previously admitted to eating beef. Mukesh declined to give an opinion, adding that Ranbir might have since given up the habit.

Mukesh Khanna also criticised the way Lord Ram is portrayed in the teaser. He said, “Ched chaad karoge toh phasoge. Aap Ram ko yodha bata rahe ho, vo Maryada Purushottam the (If you tease or provoke, you’ll get into trouble. You are calling Ram a warrior, but he was the Maryada Purushottam — the ideal man). They’re showing Lord Ram climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna can do that, but Rama wouldn’t do it. If Rama proclaimed himself as a warrior, he would never ask monkeys to help him. He was enough, one man against Ravana.”

He further said, “From what I can see, I don’t know if Ranbir Kapoor can pull off the Maryada Purushottam image of Rama. He’s a good actor, but he has an image chasing him — and that’s Animal. I don’t have an objection to it. He could do it. But I think agar aapne Rama ko Yodha Rama bataya, toh log accept nahi kar paayenge. Iske upar gadbad ho sakti hai (If you show Lord Rama as a warrior, then people will not accept it. This can create a problem).”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Subey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana. The epic will be released in two parts; the first arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells over 13000 Hindi tickets, eyes Rs 140 crore at box office on Day 1, weekend total expected to cross Rs...
Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's film sells 13500 Hindi tickets, eyes...
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet, says 'Russian army is not preparing..'
Ukrainian President Zelensky makes BIG claim ahead of Trump-Putin meet...
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic to...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir targets Mukesh Ambani from US: 'Tweeted his pic t
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’, wants him...
Ex-Pentagon official calls Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir ‘Osama bin Laden in a
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed to...'
Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif THREATENS India, says, 'Enemy would not be allowed...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE