Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna has landed himself in another controversy, this time for his remarks on Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Mukesh Khanna referred to his role in Animal and opened up about how it could negatively impact the audience’s perception of him portraying Lord Ram. In an interview with Mid-Day, Mukesh Khan was asked about Ranbir Kapoor being cast as Lord Ram. Despite initial hesitance, Mukesh Khanna said, "I won’t say anything about this, if I do, they’ll accuse me of commenting about everyone and everything. They’ve ruined my reputation. I recently commented about Jackie Shroff’s son… I’m not rude, but I speak my mind. If they’re making a Ramayana, comparisons with Arun Govil will be inevitable."

Arun Govil is, to this date, famous for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Speaking about any other actor who could play Lord Ram from the film industry, Mukesh Khanna further said, "What Arun Govil did with the role has become the gold standard. All I can say is that whoever plays Ram must embody Ram; he shouldn’t look like Raavan. In their real life, if they are a (lampat chhichhora) lewd hooligan, then it will show on screen. If you’re playing Ram, you’re not allowed to party and drink. But who am I to decide who plays Ram?"

Mukesh Khanna also pointed out how Prabhas attempted to play the role of Lord Ram but failed to do so, despite being a superstar. "He wasn’t accepted by the public, despite being such a huge star. Not because he’s a bad actor, but because he doesn’t look like Ram… The actor playing Ram now is the beacon of the Kapoor family. He’s a fine actor… But I will look at his face, and he should look like Ram. He’s just done Animal, and his negative personality was highlighted in that movie. I hope that doesn’t disturb this," he said.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The first installment of the film will release on Diwali 2026 whereas part two will be out on Diwali 2027.

