HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar have been criticised for featuring in the pan masala advertisements. Mukesh Khanna has now urged the actors for not doing such ads.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 04:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'
Mukesh Khanna and Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar in pan masala ads
Mukesh Khanna, who famously played Bhishma in the classic Doordarshan TV series Mahabharat, has slammed the superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for featuring in pan masala ads. He also shared that he scolded Akshay Kumar for doing such ads. Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn have been criticised for featuring in the pan masala advertisements. After facing backlash, Akshay had apologised to his fans and disassociated himself from such brands.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Mukesh Khanna said, "If you ask me, I’d say, inko pakad ke maarna chaahiye (catch them and beat them up). I have told this to them. I have even scolded Akshay Kumar. He is such a health-conscious man otherwise, and he says 'aadaab', Ajay Devgn says 'aadaab', and now Shah Rukh Khan is going down the same path. Crores of rupees are spent on making these ads. And what are you teaching the people? (They say) We are not selling pan-masala, they say its supari (beetle nut). But they know what they are doing."

"When you do a Kingfisher ad, it means you are selling Kingfisher beer. Everybody knows it, it is called deceptive ad. Why do they do these ads? Do they not have money? I have told them this, don’t do these things, you have a lot of money. Some actors have retrieved it, Akshay is one of them. If I am not wrong, Amitabh Bachchan has also moved away from it. But, till this date, crores of rupees are spent on making these ads, people are spraying colour on each other, (and saying) Kesariya jabaan (saffron tongue). You are teaching people to consume guthka! Don’t do it,", the Shaktimaan actor further added.

Recently, John Abraham had also slammed the actors for endorsing pan masala and compared it to selling death. "I will not sell death, because it’s a matter of principle. Do you know that the yearly turnover for the paan masala industry is ₹45,000 crore? Which means that even the government is supporting it, and that’s why it isn’t illegal. You’re selling death. How can you live with it?", the actor had told Ranveer Allahbadia on the latter's YouTube channel.

READ | Meet actress, who made her debut at 16, gave hits with superstars, quit films at peak of her career, is now single at 50

