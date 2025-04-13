Mukesh Khanna has strongly expressed his dislike for Kapil Sharma and also revealed that during Mahabharat's special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, he refused to appear as the guest because of the comedian's 'arrogant' behaviour.

Actor Mukesh Khanna doesn't like Kapil Sharma, and has openly expressed his feelings about the comedian on the public platform several times. In the recent podcast, Mukesh again slammed Kapil and also explained why he refused to go on The Kapil Sharma Show during the Mahabharat Special episode, which was attended by Gufi Paintal, Puneet Issar, Gajendra Chauhan, Feroz Khan aka Arjun. In a podcast Uncensored with Shardul, Mukesh stated that the entire film industry respects him, and toches his feet, but Kapil Sharma behaved 'rudely' with him, and arrogantly ignored him during an award show. Kapil and Mukesh's tiff clocks many years ago when they both met at an award function.

Mukesh said, "The reason I do not like Kapil Sharma and why I refused to go on his show, and that story should serve as an eye-opener to everyone, to understand how the film industry really works. At the Gold Awards, I was presented with an award, and Kapil Sharma, who was naya naya paida hua (he was new to the industry) and was doing Comedy Circus, was also being awarded. He came and sat beside me and did not even acknowledge me; he sat there for around 20 minutes, and once his name came up, he took the award and went home."

Khanna, who's popularly known for playing Bhisma Pitahmah in Mahabharat and superhero Shaktimaan, went on to cite examples of how Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan greeted him, despite not having any personal relationship. "I have met Amit ji so many times on flights. I was coming back from London, and so was he. We did not know each other, but he knew that both of us were actors, so we talked. Hrithik Roshan and I were standing at the airport, and he met me and told me, ‘At this point, there are two superheroes standing at this airport'." Mukesh stated that Kapil Sharma did not have any courtesy, and thus he doesn't like him.