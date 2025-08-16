Mukesh Khanna reveals people warned him against casting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: 'Yeh nashedi ko...'

Russia's Putin makes BIG statement after meeting Trump, says Alaska talks 'bring us closer to...'
IPL replacement player rules explained as CSK responds to R Ashwin’s 'extra pay' claim over Dewald Brevis aligning
What happens if you drink papaya leaf water three times a week? It's recipe and lesser known health benefits you must know
'Make him run 10 kms, has to play till...': Yograj Singh's bold statement on Rohit Sharma amid 2027 ODI World Cup speculation
'May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish': PM Modi thanks Israeli counterpart Netanyahu for Independence Day wishes
Election Commission issues BIG statement amid Bihar SIR and voter fraud row: 'Some political parties...'
Meet woman, DU-JNU grad, who cleared UPSC exam not once but four times with AIR..., left IAS for..., she is from...
Shah Rukh Khan confirms cameo in son Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood, teases appearances from 'lots of lovely friends from industry'
Viral Video: Little girl dresses up as Radha on occasion of Janmashtami, dances to 'Radha kaise na jale'; WATCH here
CSK's 22-year-old star creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's T20I record after blistering fifty vs Australia
BOLLYWOOD
Mukesh Khanna shared that casting Shaktimaan is not only based on one's acting ability, but the actor's real-life image also needs to align with the purity of the character. "Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye," he said.
Mukesh Khanna became a household name in the 1990s as Shaktimaan, and ever since then, the actor has been guarding the legacy of India's first superhero. In 2022, Sony Pictures announced its plan to revive the TV show as a film trilogy, but the casting for it has been in contention since then. As per media reports, Sony Pictures is keen on Ranveer Singh to headline the project; however, Mukesh Khanna has made it clear that he does not see the actor as the right fit for the role.
Mukesh Khanna refuses to accept Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan
In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Mukesh Khanna responded to a fan who urged him to accept Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan. Without mincing any words, Mukesh Khanna replied, "You can’t change my mind. You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face: You can play Tamraj Kilvish. His face has a mischievous positivity. If you make him Shaktimaan, people may enjoy it because he makes you dance, but the role needs someone mature enough."
Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh's real-life image does not align with the purity of Shaktimaan
Mukesh Khanna shared that casting Shaktimaan is not only based on one's acting ability, but the actor's real-life image also needs to align with the purity of the character. "Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh woh beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki ‘Arrey sahab, yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi'."
On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for the release of his film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.
READ | Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'