Mukesh Khanna reveals people warned him against casting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: 'Yeh nashedi ko...'

Mukesh Khanna shared that casting Shaktimaan is not only based on one's acting ability, but the actor's real-life image also needs to align with the purity of the character. "Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye," he said.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:04 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Khanna reveals people warned him against casting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: 'Yeh nashedi ko...'

Mukesh Khanna became a household name in the 1990s as Shaktimaan, and ever since then, the actor has been guarding the legacy of India's first superhero. In 2022, Sony Pictures announced its plan to revive the TV show as a film trilogy, but the casting for it has been in contention since then. As per media reports, Sony Pictures is keen on Ranveer Singh to headline the project; however, Mukesh Khanna has made it clear that he does not see the actor as the right fit for the role. 

Mukesh Khanna refuses to accept Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan 

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Mukesh Khanna responded to a fan who urged him to accept Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan. Without mincing any words, Mukesh Khanna replied, "You can’t change my mind. You like Ranveer Singh, and I like him too. We’ve sat and talked for three hours, and he’s a very energetic actor. But I have openly said to his face: You can play Tamraj Kilvish. His face has a mischievous positivity. If you make him Shaktimaan, people may enjoy it because he makes you dance, but the role needs someone mature enough."

Mukesh Khanna says Ranveer Singh's real-life image does not align with the purity of Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna shared that casting Shaktimaan is not only based on one's acting ability, but the actor's real-life image also needs to align with the purity of the character. "Mujhe Shaktimaan ke liye actor nahi chahiye, face bhi chahiye. Kahin na kahin real-life mein agar aapki image galat hai, toh woh beech mein aati hai. Kayi log mujhe Ranveer Singh ke liye bolte hai ki ‘Arrey sahab, yeh nashedi ko Shaktimaan mat banana, humare bachpan ki yaadien khatam ho jaayengi'."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently prepping for the release of his film Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'

