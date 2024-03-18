Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Is Elvish Yadav hero of our new system? Why we need to consider real, not reel problems 

Mukesh Khanna reacts strongly to reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan: 'Agar nude photoshoot kar diya...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Apple in talks with Google, may sign biggest AI deal to use…

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Summer foods to boost good cholesterol level

Benefit of drinking turmeric water on empty stomach

States with highest divorce rate in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Mukesh Khanna reacts strongly to reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan: 'Agar nude photoshoot kar diya...'

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Mukesh Khanna reacts strongly to reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan: 'Agar nude photoshoot kar diya...'

OG Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna doesn't want Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan in the superhero film. There have been reports that Ranveer will play the desi superhero in the Shaktimaan film, announced in 2022.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and Ranveer Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Khanna famously portrayed the superhero Shaktimaan on the DD National show of the same name for eight years from 1997 to 2005. The veteran actor also produced the show. In 2022, Sony Pictures India had announced that it would bring the desi superhero on the big screen. 

Recently, there have been reports that Ranveer Singh will be playing Shaktimaan in the film. But, Mukesh Khanna doesn't want the Gully Boy actor to play the desi superhero. Khanna took to his Instagram and YouTube recently, and disapproved Ranveer's casting as Shaktimaan, and also bashed the actor for his nude photoshoot, that he did two years ago.

Taking to his Instagram, the veteran actor shared a collage photo of himself and the Simmba actor, and wrote, "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab aage aage dekhiye hota hai kya? (Since a few months, there have been rumours on social media that Ranveer would play Shaktimaan. Everyone was upset about it, but I remained silent. But, when channels also announced that Ranveer has been signed for the film, I had to speak up. And I have said that an actor with such an image, no matter how big he is, can never become Shaktimaan. I have put my foot down. Now, let's see what happens next?)."

On his YouTube channel, Mukesh Khann slammed Singh for his nude photoshoot, that he did for Paper magazine in 2022. In the video, he asked the latter to go to countries such as Spain and Finland where there are nudist camps and he can go nude in every third scene of a film. "Agar nude photoshoot kar diya toh ismein hum logon ko kya aapatti honi chahiye, kya hum iske liye used to nahi hain? Yes, hum iske liye used to nahi hain. Maryaada mein rahiye (If you have done a nude photoshoot, then what should we expect, are we not used to it? Yes, we are not used to this. Stay in your limits)", the veteran actor further added.

There have also been reports that actor-director Basil Joseph, who helmed the 2021 Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, would direct the Shaktimaan film. But, no official announcement about the actor or the director has been made till yet.

READ | VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Farah Khan says she's feeling 'very poor' after seeing Karan Johar's new closet, their hilarious video goes viral

IPL 2024: Tickets for CSK vs RCB opening match to go live on this date, Check how to book

Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil shine as RCB beat Delhi Capitals Women by 8 wickets to clinch maiden WPL title

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Noida, Ghaziabad to go to poll on April 26, Delhi, Gurugram on...

Prashanth Goswami shares how he got his Bollywood debut Yodha after failing first audition: 'I ran short...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement