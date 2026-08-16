Mukesh Khanna DROPS another bomb, says Jana Gana Mana should be 'removed from India', replaced by Vande Mataram: 'Modi ji has already...'

Mukesh Khanna has made another sensational statement, emphasizing why Jana Gana Mana should be replaced by Vande Mataram as the national anthem.

Actor Mukesh Khanna has again made a shocking statement, and this time, he demanded the replacement of our national anthem. Recently, the Shaktimaan actor launched a new song, Aao Bacchon, which is a tribute to the Indian revolutionaries who sacrificed themselves for India's freedom. In an interview with IANS, Mukesh stressed that Jana Gana Mana should be removed from the country and Vande Mataram should be replaced as the National Anthem of India. The Mahabharat actor claimed that Jana Gana Mana was written as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Mukesh Khanna says Jana Gana Mana is not India's National Anthem

In the conversation, Mukesh said, "I said this three years ago that ‘Vande Mataram’ should be made a national anthem. ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is not the national anthem of our country. It is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth. Rabindranath Tagore wrote a song in praise of her. We have accepted it. Bhagyavidhata, Punjab, Singh. It is not ours." He further added, "Vande Mataram is ours. Lata ji sang it so beautifully. I had a meeting with Kalyanji Anandji bhai. It has been two years since I have read it. I have recorded a Vande Mataram song for seven minutes, which should become iconic."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is 'proud to be an Indian', his Independence Day post divides internet, netizens say 'why are you...'

Narendra Modi is working towards replacing Jana Gana Mana?

Khanna went on to say, "I want that as soon as possible, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ should be removed from our country. ‘Vande Mataram’ should be brought. And (Narendra) Modi ji has started work in this direction. It is now compulsory in every school, in every function. ‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung first, and that complete song, some parts of which were removed in between. So I am happy that ‘Vande Mataram’ is rising. My song has been released in six months." His latest song, Aao Bachhon, is sung by Shaan and is currently streaming on his official YouTube channel.

(With inputs from IANS)