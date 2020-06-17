Mukesh Chhabra's statement recorded in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's accidental death case registered

DCP Abhishek Trimukhe recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. There's also an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in the actor's suicide. A tweet by ANI read as "In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded today. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput & he was a good actor: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe".

On SSR's death, Mukesh had written on his Instagram page, "Dear journalists, reporters, TV channels, it's a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank you. Please."

Meanwhile, check out ANI's tweet below:

Mukesh had also penned a eulogy for Sushant on his Instagram page which read as "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤­à¤¾à¤ˆ".

Mukesh's directorial debut Dil Bechara is set to be Sushant's last film.