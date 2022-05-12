Mukesh Bhatt reacts to Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Babu/File photo, Twitter

Mahesh Babu recently made a statement at Adivi Sesh's Major trailer launch, which has sparked a debate. When asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films, the actor stated that "Bollywood cannot afford" him. Despite the fact that the statement has been taken out of context, social media is buzzing with conversations about the same subject.

And now, film producer Mukesh Bhatt has given his two cents on the issue.

Speaking with India Today, Mukesh Bhatt pointed out that Mahesh Babu is a very successful actor and if he feels Bollywood can't afford him, there's nothing wrong with it. He noted that there was nothing in Mahesh Babu's statement to be offended about while adding 'to each his own'.

READ: Mahesh Babu responds to negative reactions over his 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

"If Bollywood can't afford his price, then very good. I wish him all the best. I respect where he comes from. He has talent and he has an ‘X’ value for the talent that he has generated over the years. He is a very successful actor and keeping to his requisite of what he wants to get in terms of gratification of our films, if Bollywood cannot work to his expectations, then there is nothing wrong with it. I wish him all the best. Each one to its own."," Mukesh Bhatt told the publication.

Pointing out that no one should be offended by anyone's price tag, Mukesh Bhatt said that the industry has no fixed price and fees of a person changes from 'person-to-person based on associations'. "Here, directors, actors, heroes, and their fees change person-to-person based on our associations. This industry is a dispensary of human emotions - it is not a mortal industry. Various factors determine the pricing of an actor, director, or film," he said.

Mukesh Bhatt added that there are times when an actor who desires to work with a particular filmmaker "ends up working for free" or "some people just go out of their way to do things." He said he respects those emotions and the industry works on such emotions.

For the unversed, when asked about working in Bollywood films, Mahesh Babu had said, "I may come across as arrogant, but I have received numerous offers in Hindi. However, I believe they cannot afford me. I don`t want to squander any of my time or others. I never considered leaving Telugu cinema or going to other places, because of the fame and love I have here."

"I've always imagined making films here and seeing them grow in popularity, and that dream is now becoming a reality. I couldn't be more pleased," is what the Okkadu actor stated at the Major trailer launch event.