Mukesh Ambani owns over 170 luxury cars but his father Dhirubhai Ambani's Cadillac is owned by this man, he is a...

Known as the Jio Garage, Mukesh Ambani houses more than 170 luxury cars at his Mumbai home Antilia. But, there is one vintage car of Reliance Group founder Dhirubhai Ambani which is not part of this collection but is owned by a South superstar.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India who has over Rs 10 lakh crore net worth. With wealth comes luxury, and Mukesh Ambani likes to live life to the fullest. Whether it's his stunning Rs 15000 crore home Antilia, or the 168-car garage in it that is filled with luxury cars, Mukesh Ambani likes to maintain an opulent lifestyle.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is well known for having one of the most incredible car collections in India with over 170 super-expensive cars in his garage.

Known as the Jio Garage, Mukesh Ambani houses more than 170 luxury cars at his Mumbai home Antilia. But, there is one vintage car of Reliance Group founder and Mukesh Ambani's father Dhirubhai Ambani which is not part of this collection but is owned by a South superstar.

Cadillac, Dhirubhai Ambani's vintage car, is owned by none other than Mohanlal, one of the biggest stars of the Malayalam film industry.

The car was actually bought by famous film producer K Balaji, Mohanlal’s father-in-law who bought the Cadillac from Dhirubhai Ambani and even featured in many films that he produced. It's a 1958 model left-hand drive Cadillac sedan.

The car was originally located in Chennai, but Mohanlal brought this American luxury sedan to Kochi and started restoration work.

The original shade of this sedan was Maroon and it was restored by Flamingo Garage in Kochi. The car was repainted as well to maintain its quality. It is not clear when K Balaji bought this luxury sedan from Dhirubhai Ambani, but it has a registration number of MAS 2100.

After starting his career at the age of 18, Mohanlal bought Hindustan Ambassador MK4 which is still in his collection. Superstar Mohanlal's car collection includes Range Rover Autobiography, Toyota Land Cruiser, and Toyota Innova Crysta, among others.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced due to Bachchan family tradition that..