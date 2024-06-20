Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani call paps to cover events? Bollywood paparazzo breaks silence

A Bollywood paparazzo has finally revealed if the Ambanis call the paps to cover events.

Other than success parties or receptions, another place where all the Bollywood stars can be seen together is the Ambanis event. We have often heard that Bollywood celebs call paparazzi to take pictures, however, do the Ambanis too call the paps to cover their events? One of the popular paparazzo has finally revealed it all.

On Wednesday, a Bollywood paparazzo, Varinder Chawla, hosted an Ask Me Anything or AMA session on Reddit, where he answered questions from Bollywood fans. When a Reddit user asked whether the Ambanis call the paps to cover their events or whether the paps show up on their own, Chawla finally broke his silence. He said the Ambanis do not need to call paps to their events. He wrote, “Do you think they need to call paps, lol.”

Whether it is the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai or Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Ambanis all events attract paparazzi, who are seen clicking the pictures of the Bollywood A-listers who attend their events.

Not only this, when asked if all the celebrities call paparazzi to photograph them, Varinder replied, “Sometimes during movie promotion, they call us for airport spotting,” he said. “But in restaurants, gym, clinic etc our team follows their car and then goes to the site following.” He further added that paps get tips from various sources on celeb spotting and revealed that even the beggars call the paparazzi to give a tip about a celebrity. He said, "You will not believe, many beggars in Mumbai have the number of our staff who calls."

Meanwhile, The Ambanis recently celebrated the second pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a cruise. Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, and others were seen attending the grand bash. Now, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.