Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ambani family arrive at premiere of Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Watch

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant stole the limelight at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere. Written and directed by Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the Netflix series will premiere on September 18.

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. On wednesday, September 17, a grand premiere of the show is being held in Mumbai. Multiple Bollywood celebrities are arriving at the event to show their support towards Aryan Khan as he makes his debut in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Apart from the big Bollywood names, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and other Ambani family members including Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant also came for the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. While Mukesh and Nita arrived together, Akash, Shloka and Radhika came separately. Isha Ambani chose to come with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda. Their photos and videos have now gone viral on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan's entire family including the superstar himself, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan looked stunning for the premiere night. Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, and Ananya Panday were other big names spotted at the event. The show's cast members including Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, and Anya Singh were obviously present.

Though star kids usually chose to enter the world of films as an actor, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan has chosen a different route and is making his grand entry in Bollywood as a director. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will also feature starry cameos from Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Disha Patani, and several others.

