The Indian cricket team's electrifying four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final sent shockwaves of excitement around the globe, marking a triumphant return to championship glory. As the news of India's glorious win spread, the atmosphere at the ongoing International Indian Film Academy Awards 2025 became even more exhilarating. The crowd at the prestigious award show was abuzz with enthusiasm, cheering and celebrating the Indian team's remarkable achievement. Amidst the euphoric atmosphere, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to the stage, looking stunning as always. As she gazed out at the sea of enthusiastic faces, she couldn't help but wonder what was causing such frenzy. Was it the arrival of the inimitable Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic presence on the red carpet? Or perhaps it was the entry of another big Bollywood celebrity that had the crowd in a tizzy?

As Kriti Sanon pondered the source of the excitement, it became clear that the audience's euphoria was, in fact, a testament to the Indian cricket team's incredible victory. The news had brought the entire nation together, and the IIFA Awards 2025 had become an impromptu celebration of India's triumph in the cricket world. Reacting to this, she said, “Yaha pe sab excited hai, mujhe laga Shah Rukh sir enter kiye, ya koi celebrity aaye jo itna shor mach raha but then I got to know that India has won(When I heard all the shouting and hooting, I thought, 'Who has entered?' And then, of course, I realized it was a double celebration! I'm extremely proud and so happy. Tonight, we are not only celebrating 25 years of IIFA but also India's victory).”

This win marks India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team first won in 2002, sharing the title with Sri Lanka, and later lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013. Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, held on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila. The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9.





(With input from ANI)