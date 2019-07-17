'Mujhe bhi anari lagti thi': Dharmendra remembers the first time Hema Malini picked up the broom on movie sets

Twitter found meme-worthy material last Saturday after Hema Malini set out to sweep an area of Delhi. The actress was heavily trolled, that even went on to suggest that she had forgotten to even act. The latest person to take a slight dig at her is Hema's husband Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, who tries to give insight to his fans on his personal life through his account, shared a post. On a particular post, Dharmendra was asked if he ever saw his wife Hema Malini pick up the broom. Being his spontaneous self, Dharmendra replied with a hilarious tweet.

Dharmendra went on to state that she looked 'anari' (novice) when Hema picked up the broom for the first time on movie sets. The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor however went on to add that he himself loves cleanliness and would practice sweeping since childhood.

Read his tweet here:

Haan films main , mujhe bhi I love cleanliness — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019

Dharmendra's tweet was well-appreciated by fans, who called his tweet honest and sweet. The actor also went on to show support for his wife as he requested his fans over the tweet to "feel for New India" which is PM Narendra Modi's vision. He added that Hema Malini's actions were a message to keep the country clean.