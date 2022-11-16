'Muh me ghus ke photo loge kya', says Shilpa Shetty after paps click her pics

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday, was spotted in a black crop top and silver bottoms teamed up with yellow shoes. She was seen posing for the cameras, the video of the same is going viral on social media.

In the video, the actress can be heard telling paps ‘muh me ghus ke photo loge kya?’. Netizens have also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Over acting.” The second one said, “Kya fitness he,”the third person mentioned, “She's so funny.”

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty posted an adorable birthday video to wish Raj Kundra, her ‘Cookie’, a happy birthday. The video featured a photo montage of the couple's happy times. It also featured their daughter Samisha and son Viaan are also shown in it.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie…Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always…#husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.”

For the unversed, if reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss’. According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16. "They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country," the source added.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.

Last year, Raj’s sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in top 5. Whereas, Raj’s wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007. It looks like it’s a parampara of the family to be in Bigg Boss. Shilpa had even hosted the second season of Bigg Boss.