‘Muh kyun chipa rahi hai’: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets brutally trolled for hiding face from paps

Celebrities are subjected to brutal trolling for various reasons, which is unfortunate but real. Some retaliated to trolls, while others let silence do the talking.

One of the most recent occurrences was when Kareena Kapoor Khan was leaving the 20 years of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' bash. She was seen hiding her face from paparazzi with a jacket and laughing with sister Karisma Kapoor in a video shared by Viral Bhayani.

Take a look-

Fans, on the other hand, were confused, with some speculating that she was drunk and others unhappy that she was hiding her face from paparazzi and fans.

Here are a few comments-

Rhea Kapoor invited Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Masaba Gupta to a girls night out on Tuesday.

Amrita Arora, a mutual friend and actress, as well as Kareena's manager Poonam Damania, were also present at the super fun get-together. Kareena took to Instagram to share photos of them having a good day together, laughing, eating, and posing for shots.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, in which she will star alongside Aamir Khan.