Meet Bollywood hit machine whose mother was junior artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar

'Organisers were told not...': Gurdas Maan shares why he felt left out of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception

This man, an Indian, was first to interview Sachin Tendulkar on TV, joined Bollywood after..

Meet Prayagraj's richest man who spent childhood in poverty, now has net worth of Rs 4500 crore, his is...

'Amit ji kaun hain…': This actor was accused of 'copying' Amitabh Bachchan, left films after 17 flops, still called star

Bollywood

'Muh kaala karo iska': Triptii Dimri skips event in Jaipur after taking advance payment, angry women react, watch

Triptii Dimri's absence after taking advance at an event has sparked significant outrage, prompting demands for a boycott of both her and her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

'Muh kaala karo iska': Triptii Dimri skips event in Jaipur after taking advance payment, angry women react, watch
Image credit: Instagram
Triptii Dimri, who shot to fame with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, has landed in controversy after skipping a scheduled event in Jaipur organised by the Women Entrepreneurs of FICCI FLO.

The event, which focused on Nari Shakti (Women Empowerment), was set for Monday evening at a hotel on JLN Marg. Her absence has sparked significant outrage, prompting demands for a boycott of both her and her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Her absence has led to angry women threatening legal action against her. They announced the boycott of her movies, saying she disrespected them despite receiving half of her payment for the event.

Today Tripti did a ramp walk with Kartik Aryan for Manish Malhotra's show walk for courage that's why she couldn't attend this event. It's her team's mistake they could have managed her dates well.
byu/Mediocre_Activity921 inBollyBlindsNGossip
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bolly Window (@bollywindow)

In the video, one of the women can be heard saying, "Koi iske movies nahi dekhenge. Commitment karke yeh log aate nahi hai, time management karna aana chaiye. Konsi badi celebrity bani hai? Koi janta bhi nahi hai iska naam. Hum toh aaye the dekhne ki kon hai yeh. Abhi tak koi janta nahi hai and this is her life. She is not at all worth calling a celebrity. ("No one will watch her movies. They make commitments but don't show up; they need to learn time management. What big celebrity is she? No one even knows her name. We came to see who she is. Until now, nobody knows her, and this is her life. She is not at all worth being called a celebrity)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya Soch (@ananyasoch)

Another video shows the event organiser blackening Triptii's poster on stage as a protest against her absence. Several women can be heard chanting, "Mooh kaala karo iska," expressing their anger over the situation. Another women said, "Jaipur should boycott Triptii Dimri. Hum usspe case karenge. I had transfer half the money and was about to transfer the other half, but I stopped because they were telling me to wait for 5 minutes. I don't know why, but I gave them half and they still have the other half. The total deal was Rs 5.5 lakh rupees. Jaipur should boycott her movies because they have insulted us today. After taking money, changing times. She is running away and she disrespected us, so lets run away from her movies."

Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri's upcoming rom-com Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has become one of the anticipated releases of October. Thanks to the interesting teaser of the film, moviegoers are expecting another laugh-riot from Rajkummar and Triptii after Stree 2 and Bad Newz respectively. 

Produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in cinemas on Dusherra on October 11, 2024.

