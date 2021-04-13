Mugdha Godse talks about live-in relationship with Rahul Dev, reveals marriage plans

Actors Mugdha Godse and Rahul Dev have been in a live-in relationship for several years now but the one question that they are still frequently asked is if they have any plans to tie the knot anytime soon.

An outspoken individual, Mugdha has always been very upfront about her personal and professional lives.

And so, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about the constant grilling about tying the knot and more.

When asked how she deals with this inescapable and constant grilling, the actor told the publication, "We have to face all these questions as a public figure. They are going to ask, 'What's happening? When are you getting married?'. I tell people we are very happy together. We are not labelling anything with marriage, we feel we already are, and just a sign away from the thing. There's so much going on, we are working. Eventually what matters is happiness, and that's what we have. Being honest when asked these questions makes life easier for both of us. Rahul also thinks the same, there is no issue on that matter."

The B-town diva who made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar directorial 'Fashion', added that they had no plans to get married anytime soon.

"We are happy and we never thought we should go and get married. It is a beautiful institution, and like I said, we feel we already are. We are happy in this live in, it's going well. A piece of paper is not going to make any difference, frankly speaking," Mugdha told Hindustan Times.

Currently judging a reality show, the 34-year-old actor also spoke about how they spend time together juggling between work and personal life.

Mugdha said that the pandemic gave them time to be with each other even though Rahul was on and off work.

For the unversed, Mugdha was last seen in 'Mera Fauji Calling', starring Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag to name a few.