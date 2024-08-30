Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz says Akshay Kumar will find his way up from his flop streak.

Akshay Kumar's last few films have flopped at the box office and the actor is struggling to give a hit this year. Now, Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz has defended the actor's flop streak and drawn a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview with Indian Express, When Mudassar was asked about Akshay’s low phase at the box office. He said he is confident that the actor will “find his way” soon. He stated, “I’m too junior in the film journey to make a comment on someone as large as Akshay Kumar. He has 33 years of entertainment behind him. He steps out every day in order to prove his mettle, his stardom.”

He further added, "He has a very thinking mind. He takes a lot of things into account, so it’s not like he is not solving the Rubik’s cube in his own mind. I am sure he is, which is why I say that form is temporary but class is permanent."

Mudassar Aziz further drew a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan's low phase at the box office and said, “He will find his way. It has happened too many times before. It has happened with Shah Rukh Khan sahab for five-seven years. Unfortunately, we live in a society where writing somebody off is very fashionable. But all that said, I, as a filmmaker, will share my experience working with him."

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk among others in key roles. The film clashed with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office and failed miserably. Now, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. He also has Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline.

