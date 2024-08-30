Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Twitter
Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

Meet Botic van de Zandschulp, unseeded Dutch star who upset Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2024

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

Assam Assembly ends long-running practice of two-hour Jumma break, here's why

8 mesmerizing images of how India looks from space

Six surprising benefits of laughing more

5 flowers that look like bird

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

MP News: महिला पुलिस अध�िकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Six amazing benefits of eating on banana leaves

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce had it decades before Mukesh Ambani; not Deepika, Priyanka, Sridevi, Aishwarya

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Streaming This Week: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack, Mirzapur season 3 bonus episode, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz defends Akshay Kumar's flop streak, compares him to Shah Rukh Khan: 'For five-seven years...'

Mudassar Aziz says Akshay Kumar will find his way up from his flop streak.

Riya Sharma

Aug 30, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan
Akshay Kumar's last few films have flopped at the box office and the actor is struggling to give a hit this year. Now, Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz has defended the actor's flop streak and drawn a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan. 

In an interview with Indian Express, When Mudassar was asked about Akshay’s low phase at the box office. He said he is confident that the actor will “find his way” soon. He stated, “I’m too junior in the film journey to make a comment on someone as large as Akshay Kumar. He has 33 years of entertainment behind him. He steps out every day in order to prove his mettle, his stardom.”

He further added, "He has a very thinking mind. He takes a lot of things into account, so it’s not like he is not solving the Rubik’s cube in his own mind. I am sure he is, which is why I say that form is temporary but class is permanent." 

Mudassar Aziz further drew a parallel with Shah Rukh Khan's low phase at the box office and said, “He will find his way. It has happened too many times before. It has happened with Shah Rukh Khan sahab for five-seven years. Unfortunately, we live in a society where writing somebody off is very fashionable. But all that said, I, as a filmmaker, will share my experience working with him."

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein starred Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and Ammy Virk among others in key roles. The film clashed with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's Vedaa at the box office and failed miserably. Now, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the movie Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. He also has Welcome to The Jungle in the pipeline.

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets Rs 45900000 notices from two states for...

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

Revolutionizing Blockchain Technology: MAI Labs launches KALP Studio, Complete Infrastructure for Blockchain Development

UP: Fourth man-eater wolf, who killed 9 in Bahraich, held; search operation on

Not Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Shaitaan, HanuMan, this Rs 3-crore film is India's biggest hit of 2024, has no stars, but...

