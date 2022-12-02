Search icon
Ms Marvel actor Mohan Kapur accused of sexually harassing a minor

A 15-year-old girl has accused Disney's Ms. Marvel actor Mohan Kapur of sexually harassing her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:51 AM IST

Photo credit: Twitter

Mohan Kapur, who most recently appeared in Disney's Ms. Marvel as Yusuf Khan, Kamala AKA Ms. Marvel's father, has run into some troubles. A 15-year-old girl has accused the seasoned actor of sexually harassing her. 

The victim, who shared her terrifying encounter with Mohan Kapur on social media, claimed that the actor's ex-partner was aware of his behaviour but disregarded it. He is the most recent victim of #MeToo. 

According to India Today, she wrote on her private social media account, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me (sic).” 

She added, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressedâ€¦. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me (sic)." 

She said that Mohan told her, “He was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him.” 

She claims that as time went on, she realized he was in fact "grooming" her. The victim claims that after becoming sad and contemplating suicide, she tried calling him but got no response. 

As soon as these allegations became public and internet users apparently began to confront Mohan Kapur about them, he reportedly deactivated his Twitter account. 

 

