MS Dhoni's new look impresses Gulshan Grover, actor says 'plz don’t accept don roles, that will be mere dhande pe laat'

Recently, former team India cricket captain Mahendra Singh got a funky and cool haircut from celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Reacting to Dhoni’s new style, Bollywood’s ‘bad man’ Gulshan Grover requested him to not accept any roles for Don in a movie that can leave him out of work.

Gulshan shared a photo collage where Dhoni can be seen posing for the camera from different angles to flaunt his haircut. One photo also features Aalim. While sharing the post Grover wrote a hilarious caption.

“Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look!Plz don’t accept any Don Roles,that will be mere dhande par laatAlready 3 of my dearest Brothers @duttsanjay @SunielVShetty @bindasbhidu are doing this to get me out of business . Aalim @AalimHakim Badman is coming for you @HanspalShano,” Gulshan tweeted.

Gulshan’s tweet went viral in no time and has garnered 3.2K likes till now. Responding to Gulshan’s tweet, his fans assured him that there is no one like him and his roles will forever stay in the hearts of people. Let’s check out some of the tweets:

“Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic rrother Mahi is here is in a different league all together. Victory for all,” wrote one user.

Bad man will always remain good badman. Iconic rrother Mahi is here is in a different league all together. Victory for all

Another user tweeted, "@GulshanGroverGG Sir, Aapki baraabari koi nahi kr sakta! Jo Aapke roles the woh Amar he Aur jo @duttsanjay Sir @SunielVShetty Sir & @bindasbhidu Sir he inke alag roles he jo superhit he @bindasbhidu Sir ka ek song jo bachpan se i admire alot. Ammaa dekh tera munda bigda jaye.”

“Ur always special Gulshan no one can replace u,” tweeted a user.

Fans even complimented Mahi’s new hairstyle. "Masssttt look @msdhoni,” wrote one user while another commented, ‘Grover sir. Thanks 4 this post. I love Maahi and Maahi style.”

On the work front, Gulshan Grover was last seen in ‘Mumbai Saga’ and ‘Sadak 2’. He will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’. He also has ‘Indian 2’, ‘No Mean No’ and ‘Mogul’ in the pipeline.