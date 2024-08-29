MS Dhoni's 'brother-in-law' dating this Bollywood star? Social media banter leads fans to speculate marriage on the card

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is one of the top stars in the Hindi film industry, has been making headlines for her rumoured relationship with MS Dhoni's brother-in-law Kabir Bahia. Their recent social media banter has left fans to speculate about their wedding.

There have been reports that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been dating UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. They are often spotted together, which adds fuel to these rumours. Recently, Kriti shared a video on social media featuring one of her performances. Sharing the clip, Kriti wrote, "This was a “Deadly” act! But nothing gives a bigger rush than a live performance in a stadium!!.

In no time, Kabir commented on her post and wrote, "I am dead..." with a laughter emoji. His comment went viral and fans started asking if they are getting married. The rumours have taken a new turn as the duo are reportedly set to tie the knot soon. Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have often been spotted together during various parties and events, and have also started commenting on each other's post.

Kabir Bahia, a 25-year-old from a wealthy family in the UK, is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns the successful travel agency Southall Travel. Their family is reportedly worth over 400 million pounds. Kabir completed his education in the UK and has a strong passion for cricket, which is evident from his social media posts.

Kabir is close to MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi, and is often seen partying with them. He has also been spotted with Hardik Pandya and other sports and Bollywood celebrities.

Recently, in an interview, Kriti Sanon discussed the failure of Adipurush and revealed that she felt a “deep sadness” after Adipurush flopped. As the Indian Express reported, Kriti said, "You feel a deep sadness and might even find yourself in tears, wondering what went wrong." Adipurush was slammed for hurting religious sentiments. The Crew actor said that it was never their intention to do so, "The goal is never to hurt anyone’s feelings; the intention behind every project is always positive. However, we must face the reality that sometimes things just don’t click, and it’s crucial to learn from these experiences."

Kriti further added that there are many variables beyond her control, "As an actor, the best approach is to stay focused, put in the effort, and concentrate on the next project. There are many variables beyond my control, but I strive to ensure that I fulfil my role to the best of my ability.”

