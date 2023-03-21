Mrunal Thakur shares teary-eyed selfie with cryptic note, says 'it's okay to be naive and vulnerable'

Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur, who has impressed audiences and critics with her sincere performances in films like Jersey, Sita Ramam, Dhamaka, and Super 30, left her fans worried on Tuesday as she dropped a teary-eyed selfie on her social media with a cryptic note.

The actress took to her Instagram Stories, shared a crying picture of herself, and wrote, "Yesterday was tough, But today I’m stronger, wiser and happy! Everybody has pages in their stories they don’t read out loud but I’m choosing to read mine out loud - Because someone out needs to learn the lesson I learnt. Taking one day at a time. It’s okay to be naive and vulnerable."

As soon as Mrunal Thakur dropped her crying picture, it went viral on social media and her fans sent her wishes to stay strong in every difficult situation. Soon, Mrunal shared a video on her stories in which she said, "And that picture was taken at the time when I felt extremely low and couldn’t make it, but today I’m happy. And, I made it, woohoo!".





Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film Gumraah in which she will share screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur who plays a double role. Slated to hit theaters worldwide on April 7, it marks the directorial debut of Vardhan Ketkar.

Gumraah is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil crime thriller Thadam starring Arun Vijay in the double role. The 2019 Tamil-language crime thriller was written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and starred Vidya Pradeep, Tanya Hope, and Smruthi Venkat in the supporting roles.



