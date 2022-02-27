Mrunal Thakur replies to troll who said her 'back is like matkaa'

Mrunal Thakur reacted to someone who compared her back to a'matkaa.' She was seen working out in a video that Mrunal just published on Instagram. Mrunal was dressed in a black sleeveless T-shirt, grey boxing gloves, and grey shorts. She added Godzilla by Eminem ft Juice WRLD as the background music to the video when she shared it. "Just a regular day (tear face emoji) with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs16," Mrunal captioned the photo.

Mahima Makwana commented with a black heart and fire emojis while Tamannaah Bhatia posted flexed biceps emojis. Siddhanth Kapoor on the other hand wrote, "Maa kasam, future husband ki vaaat h”.

A person wrote, "Back is like...matkaa (laughing emojis)." Mrunal replied, "Thank you Bhaiyya ji (Brother)."

Mrunal's training video came after she tested positive for coronavirus for almost a month. Mrunal revealed on her Instagram Stories in January that she had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” she had written.

The performer is presently awaiting the release of her new picture ‘Jersey’, which will be released on April 14th in theaters. Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur star in the sports drama, which is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill produce the film, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Mrunal has a number of projects in the works, including the war drama Pippa and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Thadam’.