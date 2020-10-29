Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli join Ishaan Khatter in 'Pippa'

Earlier this year, Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame announced his upcoming directorial Pippa based on the life and times of Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta. Titled The Burning Chaffees, the book released in 2016, it's about the war hero who fought against Pakistan in the 1971 war. Raj roped in Ishaan Khatter to play the leading role and now the makers have announced the rest of the cast. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead roles.

Ishaan announced on his Instagram page with a caption stating, "We're coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam ;) @mrunalofficial2016 & @priyanshupainyuli @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms."

In a statement, Ishaan had earlier said, "I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander, Brig Mehta is a true privilege. I’m honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir and I’m looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa."

Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have joined hands to produce the flick.

Ishaan had also expressed his happiness on Instagram by writing, "It’s an incredible honour to step into the shoes of #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta. As we are about to celebrate the spirit of independence, the team is coming together for a visual celebration of love, humanity and India in #Pippa! @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @ravi_randhawa00 @tanmay_mohan @malvika25 @bkandhari @adi_krishna1."