'Sita married to Prince of Oman': Mrunal Thakur opts for hooded dress for Cannes red carpet, fans make Sita Ramam jokes

A still of Mrunal Thakur's latest look from Cannes 2023

Cannes 2023: For the third day of the Cannes Film Festival, Mrunal Thakur makes another striking impression by donning a hooded couture as her OOTD. Mrunal made her debut at Film Festival, and she continues to make a statement with her outfits. The actress has begun her new day at Cannes in an Anamika Khanna hood couture look, making her the only actress, till now, to sport a hooded look this year. The earrings from Diosa and Christian Louboutin's shoes complimented her look.

Mrunal shared nine photos from her latest look on her Instagram with a carousel post. Mrunal shared the photos in her outfit, and captioned it, "HOODED GLAMOUR COUTURE."

Here's the post

As soon as the actress shared the photos, several netizens appreciated her look and applauded her impressive style statements. However, a few netizens even dropped some funny comments and made Sita Ramam jokes. A netizen wrote, "POV: Sita married to the prince of Oman." Another netizen wrote, "Afgaannn.... jalebi wahhh Bhai wahhh." A netizen wrote, "Ohh kudiye,, kinni sohni lagdi." Another netizen wrote, "Princess Noorjahan fans like here."

On Thursday, Mrunal again took to Instagram to share her second look for Cannes – a bold and sexy look in a saree. However, many ardent fans of the actress were not to pleased with this transformation. Many praised Mrunal for the glamorous turn that incorporated the traditional Indian saree as well. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a heart and wrote ‘love’. Designers Gauri and Nainika called Mrunal a ‘stunner’. One fan wrote, “You highness, why so gorgeous.”

Mrunal is in Cannes as a representative of the liquor brand Grey Goose. Several other Indian celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela are also present at Cannes. On the work front, Mrunal was last seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah.