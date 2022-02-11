Mrunal Thakur opens up on getting suicidal thoughts, says ‘I felt like jumping off the train’

In a recent interview, actress Mrunal Thakur discussed the challenges she had as a teenager and said that she had suicidal thoughts during her college years. She admitted that on those days when she travelled by local train, she often considered jumping off. She discussed how one of the factors contributing to her deteriorating mental health was her decision to pursue education in the wrong sector. She also talked about how she overcame these negative ideas.

Mrunal said, “I used to travel by local trains. I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off.”

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, she discussed her challenges. Mrunal noted that between the ages of 15 and 20, when students are still figuring out who they are, they may face a variety of challenges that could lead to suicide ideas. When asked if she'd had similar encounters, she said.

Mrunal said her parents wanted her to be a dentist, but she persuaded them to let her pursue a degree in mass communication instead. Mrunal, on the other hand, was absolutely perplexed when the course failed to match her expectations. She also talked about how living alone in Mumbai at the time added to her problems. Mrunal, was always confident in her ability, despite her self-doubt.

She claimed that she used to believe that if she didn't do well, she would be destined for failure. “I thought I would be married off at 23 and have kids, and that is exactly what I did not want,” she admitted. She also stated that she wanted to try something new and that she would hold auditions at the time. She even admitted that there were times in her life when she felt unfit for anything.

Note: If you are having trouble with your mental health, please contact one of the many helplines available and seek help as soon as possible.