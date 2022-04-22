Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Mrunal Thakur opens up on comparisons between Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor, Nani | Exclusive

"Nani is a natural star and Shahid is somebody who gets into the skin of the character", said Mrunal Thakur in an exclusive interview.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Apr 22, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name in which Nani and Shraddha Srinath portrayed the central characters. Some of the lucky moviegoers who have seen both films are claiming that the Haider actor has performed much better than the Eega star.   

In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal opened up on the comparisons between Shahid and Nani and even shared her opinion on the performances of both the actors. The Dhamaka actress even credited Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for signing the Hindi film.

"Oh my god, that's such a difficult question", Mrunal was surprised at first when asked to pick between Shahid and Nani. She continued, "They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."

Adding on to her answer, Mrunal told DNA, "Both the actors, be it, Nani or Shahid, you can't compare them. They both shine in their own way. I am just so happy that this story was earlier only limited to the Telugu-speaking audience and now it's a Hindi film and can reach out to the world. I am just happy that we are celebrating the story."

READ | Jersey star Mrunal Thakur talks about KGF Chapter 2 success, calls Yash's film 'revolution of Indian cinema' | Exclusive

Further asserted that she cannot choose between Shahid and Nani, she concluded, "Nani is a natural star and Shahid is somebody who gets into the skin of the character. And I feel like this is his (Shahid) career's best film and I am happy to be witnessing it in front of my eyes".

Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the Telugu original film and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill. It releases in cinemas across the world on April 22.

