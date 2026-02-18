FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral

Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments

Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'

Ishan Kishan climbs to No. 8 in T20I rankings; Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy hold top spots; four Indian batters in top 10

Salim Khan Health Update: What is Digital Subtraction Angiography? Salman Khan's father underwent DSA procedure due to minor brain haemorrhage

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese Robodog row

Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...

Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord in 'savage action-thriller saga'

India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India aims to address weaknesses while Abhishek Sharma looks to regain his form

IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India aims to address weaknesses while

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century

PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 WC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'

Mrunal Thakur is now looking forward to the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein, in which she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic drama will clash at the box office with Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom thriller Assi on February 20.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'
Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Following her success in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur says she has made a conscious choice to engage with both Bollywood and south cinema. Born to a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra's Dhule city, Thakur garnered acclaim for her performance in her debut in Telugu films in the 2022 period romance drama, Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and followed it with yet another romantic-drama, Hi Nanna with Nani in 2023.

"When I started my career, there were so many things on the planner, I needed to do this or that, but the time was not correct then. Now when the time is right, I want to make sure that I give my all out and balance both the industries," Thakur, who started her acting career with TV shows like Mujhse Kuch Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, told PTI in an interview.

The actress hopes to make her debut in the Tamil industry as well. "I've been listening to narrations, and hearing fantastic stories. But I've to be careful with regards to what I choose as my debut Tamil film as the audience in Telangana, watch my content. The debut with Sita Ramam has set the benchmark so high, so I'm waiting for that best Tamil script, I hope that happens (soon). Language of films does not matter to me, what matters is the emotion. I'm comfortable with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, let's see where I go," Thakur said.

She is now looking forward to the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein. The Hindi romantic-drama is directed by Ravi Udaywar of Mom fame, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite her. The film is billed as an "imperfectly perfect" love story between two socially awkward millennials – Shashank and Roshni -- navigating their journey amidst their personal insecurities and societal pressures.

Mrunal said unlike her previous Hindi films including Super 30, Batla House, Do Deewane Seher Mein allows her to explore a character set in the 2020s. "As an actor you should do something that resonates with you and has not been made before. We wanted to do a film which is out of the box. There are a lot of Shashank's and Roshni's around us. It's about how you overcome (difficulties) and when you are with the right partner you rise in love and not fall in love," Thakur stated.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to release theatrically on February 20. It will clash at the box office with Anubhav Sinha's courtroom thriller Assi, that features Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah.

READ | Anubhav Sinha reveals why he made Assi on sexual violence against women: 'We as men just cannot fathom this'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord of gangsters, 'savage action-thriller saga' set between 1940-1970 Goa, based on...
Toxic story leaked: Yash to play overlord in 'savage action-thriller saga'
PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 World Cup century
PAK vs NAM: Sahibzada Farhan becomes second Pakistan batter to score T20 WC
Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government employees to leave offices early during holy month
Ramadan 2026: Telangana government grants permission to all Muslim Government
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired? Her LinkedIn profile 'open to work' status goes viral
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh fired over chinese RoboDog row?
Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social media abuzz with jokes, comments
Seema Haider gives birth to baby again after 11 months, her sixth child, social
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement