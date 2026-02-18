Mrunal Thakur on balancing career between Bollywood and South films: 'Not language, what matters to me is the emotion'

Mrunal Thakur is now looking forward to the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein, in which she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The romantic drama will clash at the box office with Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu's courtroom thriller Assi on February 20.

Following her success in Telugu cinema with Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur says she has made a conscious choice to engage with both Bollywood and south cinema. Born to a Marathi-speaking family in Maharashtra's Dhule city, Thakur garnered acclaim for her performance in her debut in Telugu films in the 2022 period romance drama, Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and followed it with yet another romantic-drama, Hi Nanna with Nani in 2023.

"When I started my career, there were so many things on the planner, I needed to do this or that, but the time was not correct then. Now when the time is right, I want to make sure that I give my all out and balance both the industries," Thakur, who started her acting career with TV shows like Mujhse Kuch Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya, told PTI in an interview.

The actress hopes to make her debut in the Tamil industry as well. "I've been listening to narrations, and hearing fantastic stories. But I've to be careful with regards to what I choose as my debut Tamil film as the audience in Telangana, watch my content. The debut with Sita Ramam has set the benchmark so high, so I'm waiting for that best Tamil script, I hope that happens (soon). Language of films does not matter to me, what matters is the emotion. I'm comfortable with Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, let's see where I go," Thakur said.

She is now looking forward to the release of Do Deewane Seher Mein. The Hindi romantic-drama is directed by Ravi Udaywar of Mom fame, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi opposite her. The film is billed as an "imperfectly perfect" love story between two socially awkward millennials – Shashank and Roshni -- navigating their journey amidst their personal insecurities and societal pressures.

Mrunal said unlike her previous Hindi films including Super 30, Batla House, Do Deewane Seher Mein allows her to explore a character set in the 2020s. "As an actor you should do something that resonates with you and has not been made before. We wanted to do a film which is out of the box. There are a lot of Shashank's and Roshni's around us. It's about how you overcome (difficulties) and when you are with the right partner you rise in love and not fall in love," Thakur stated.

Backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios, Do Deewane Seher Mein is set to release theatrically on February 20. It will clash at the box office with Anubhav Sinha's courtroom thriller Assi, that features Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Supriya Pathak, Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah.

READ | Anubhav Sinha reveals why he made Assi on sexual violence against women: 'We as men just cannot fathom this'