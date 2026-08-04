Mrunal Thakur loses cool on her AI-generated, deepfake content, warns legal action: 'Consider this your formal notice'

Mrunal Thakur penned a warning about the creation of AI-generated, deepfake videos of her and also notified that strict legal action would be taken against anyone who encourages the demeaning trend.

Actor Mrunal Thakur has issued a strong public warning against the creation and circulation of AI-generated deepfake content using her identity, describing the practice as "illegal and unacceptable" and cautioning that any further misuse will invite legal action. On Tuesday, the actor addressed the growing concern over artificial intelligence being used to manipulate the identities of public figures.

Mrunal Thakur warns of legal action

In a firmly worded statement shared on her Instagram Story, Mrunal made it clear that she would not tolerate the unauthorised use of her likeness through AI-generated content. She wrote, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

The actor's statement comes amid rising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence, particularly through deepfakes and other forms of digitally altered content that use a person's identity without consent.

Actors who have voiced their concerns against AI deepfakes

The issue has increasingly affected celebrities, many of whom have sought legal remedies to protect their image, voice and personality rights. Mrunal is among several Indian actors who have spoken out against AI-driven identity misuse. In recent times, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and others have approached courts over the unauthorised use of their images and voices as concerns around AI-enabled identity theft continue to grow. On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur was last seen in 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

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