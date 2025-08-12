Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening: 'No one should misunderstand that it was...'

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence on dating rumours with Dhanush: The Son of Sardaar 2 actress laughed off the dating rumours in a recent interview cited by Only Kollywood, and emphasised their friendship instead. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," she said.

For the past few weeks, Mrunal Thakur has not only been grabbing headlines for the release of her latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, but also her personal life, amid incessant dating rumours with South superstar Dhanush. Now, amid the constant chatter around her fairly new relationship with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the rumours about her personal life, setting the record straight, once and for all.

Mrunal Thakur laughed off the dating rumours in a recent interview cited by Only Kollywood, and emphasised their friendship instead. "Dhanush is just a good friend to me," she said. Mrunal Thakur also stated that she was aware of the media speculation surrounding her relationship, but called the rumours “funny" and insisted that there was nothing romantic between them.

Speaking about Dhanush's presence at Son of Sardaar 2 screening, Mrunal Thakur clarified that it was not due to her invitation. "Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him," she said.

What is the relationship between Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur?

For the past few weeks, speculations have been rife that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating. A well-placed source was also quoted by News18 as saying, "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts."

