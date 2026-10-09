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Mrunal Thakur defends Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon amid postpartum, Rakhi ad trolling: 'People are crazy'

Asked about female actors being subjected to public scrutiny over their appearance and clothing, Mrunal Thakur expressed her displeasure at those judging Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 10:21 PM IST

Mrunal Thakur defends Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon amid postpartum, Rakhi ad trolling: 'People are crazy'
Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon
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Mrunal Thakur has come out in support of Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, who faced massive online trolling recently, saying people should respect their choices and not overlook their contributions to the film industry. A section of social media users last month trolled Kaif over her appearance and weight gain following the birth of her son, Vihaan. Before that, Sanon was heavily criticised over her choice of clothing in an advertisement for a jewellery brand during a traditional festival.

Asked about female actors being subjected to public scrutiny over their appearance and clothing, Thakur expressed her displeasure at those judging the two Bollywood stars. "It's their life, it's their choice and everyone has a right to enjoy their phase of their life. And who are we? People who are judging all these iconic women, do we forget how amazing work (they have done) and the contribution towards the industry and business both of these women," Thakur told PTI.

"Be it Kriti and Katrina, they are running a business not just in India but everywhere in UK and all. I think people should not comment on anyone else. People are crazy, what else to say," Mrunal said. She added that women have always been judged, while pointing out that men also face similar scrutiny. "Women are always judged and when are they not judged? But not just women, even men are judged," she concluded.

The Jersey actress was speaking on the sidelines of the promotions of her recently released film "Pooja Meri Jaan", which is streaming on ZEE5. The crime thriller revolves around Pooja (Thakur), a free-spirited girl who rejects a sudden proposal from her longtime friend Aniket. He subsequently dies by suicide, leaving behind an email blaming her for his death. Directed by Navjot Gulati, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

READ | Nana Patekar death: Why distributors backed out of Krantiveer; Sridevi, Kajol rejected his National Award-winning film

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