'Arey shirt button karlo didi': Mrunal Thakur brutally trolled for wearing unbuttoned shirt during 'Jersey' promotions

After making her Hindi film debut in 2018 with 'Love Sonia', Mrunal Thakur has made a strong place for herself in Bollywood by opting for character oriented roles. In 2021, Mrunal has already acted in two of the most talked about films of the year - 'Toofaan' in which she was paired opposite Farhan Akhtar and 'Dhamaka' where she shared screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

But, the actress isn't done yet for this year. Her next release 'Jersey' releases on the last day of the year, 31 December 2021. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as an ex-cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son's wish to get a cricket jersey. Mrunal Thakur stars as his working-wife and their chemistry has already garnered attention among the audience.

Shahid and Mrunal are busy promoting the upcoming film these days. During the promotions, Mrunal was seen wearing a red-coloured shirt along with black leather pants. To make her look blazing and fiery, she left the shirt unbuttoned.



Netizens were quick to react to this and they brutally trolled the 'Jersey' actress. One of them wrote, "Arey shirt button karlo didi", while another commented "Pant ki jagah kahin aur ungli rakho". Other people also made scathing comments below the post.





Mrunal has featured in films like 'Super 30' opposite Hrithik Roshan and 'Batla House' opposite John Abraham in 2019. Last year, she was directed by Karan Johar in the Netflix anthology horror film 'Ghost Stories'. She will be seen next in family drama 'Aankh Micholi' in an ensemble cast and war drama 'Pippa' opposite Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor's brother.