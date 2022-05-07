Headlines

Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on Jersey's failure, calls it 'disappointment'

Mrunal Thakur opened up about the failure of Jersey and discussed the reason behind the audience's rejection.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 07, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur is disappointed with her latest, anticipated sports drama Jersey being tanked at the box office. The Batla House artist recently spoke to TOI and admitted that "The film is in its third week but still some people are going to watch it, and the film is slowly growing." Talking about the failure of the film, Mrunal stated, "Maybe one of the reasons is that the dubbed Hindi version of the film is airing on television. It's also available on YouTube. There can be other factors as well."

Thakur even said that she felt bummed, "It is disappointing. Apart from performances, there are a number of other factors that make a film work, like positioning, marketing, etc. We spared no efforts. Maybe it's a phase. Maybe there're so many external reasons. I have no clue what is happening. But obviously, you feel a little bummed, and a little low, that maybe it could've done better because it's a good film. Honestly, I was a little low. We will work harder for the next film.

READ: Shahid Kapoor responds to Nani's tweet praising Jersey's Hindi remake

As far as box office collections are concerned, Jersey has managed to collect more than Rs 30 crores at the box office. Actor Shahid Kapoor Friday took to his Twitter handle to South star Nani's tweet on Jersey's Hindi remake. Thanking nani for his kind words, Shahid wrote that was very big of him to be appreciating the film. 

READ: Jersey review: Nani REACTS to Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's performance in film 

"Thank you. From one Arjun to another. Big love my friend. You have a big heart and that's what jersey is all about. More power to you.," Shahid Kapoor wrote in response to Nani's tweet about Jersey's Hindi remake. for his kind words, Shahid wrote that was very big of him to be appreciating the film. 

Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake. He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations."

