Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on reports of her buying house in Hyderabad, moving there after Sita Ramam's success

Actress Mrunal Thakur made her Telugu debut in the romantic drama Sita Ramam, and the movie went on to become one of the major successes of 2022. Mrunal's performance and her chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan were widely appreciated by the masses. Mrunal got the major hit of her career.

After the success of Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial, it was reported that Mrunal bought a house in Hyderabad. As per the information provided by several media reports, Mrunal liked Telugu cinema so much that she decided to move to the South and bought a new place in Hyderabad. Now, Mrunal has finally opened up about the reports of her house in Hyderabad.

Mrunal spoke to Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, and when she was asked about her house in Hyderabad, Mrunal laughed and said, "You know, I get on asking my friends, 'can you please give me the address' because I want to go and see my own house. I don't know." Mrunal further assured that these are just rumours, but she wishes to buy a place in Hyderabad. "It's a beautiful city with the food and language. I am really enjoying it."

With Bollywood and Telugu, Mrunal Thakur added that she wanted to be a versatile actor and wished to do an all-out comedy, sci-fi, and actioner, and she has a dream about starring in a Marvel film.

Mrunal is in Cannes as a representative of the liquor brand Grey Goose. Several other Indian celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Urvashi Rautela are also present at Cannes. On the work front, Mrunal was last seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Gumraah.