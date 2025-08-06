Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Twitter
Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

Despite backlash, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija team up again, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Hawalat ki yaad….’ comment steals the show

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? Latest social media activity raises eyebrows

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating? After much speculation, a well-placed source recently revealed, "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media."

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently enjoying the release of her latest film, Son of Sardaar 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, is also in the news for her personal life, amid rumours that she is in a relationship with superstar Dhanush. Amid the chatter around her fairly new relationship with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur has now opened up about the reason she prefers to keep all her plans close to her chest. In a recent chat with Instant Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur shared why she’s careful about sharing too much.

What did Mrunal Thakur say about 'buri nazar' amid dating rumours with Dhanush? 

Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur spoke about her belief in 'buri nazr' and said, "There are a lot of things I still need to do with my career, a lot of boxes I haven’t checked. But I will talk about those things once I actually do them, because I don’t want to jinx it by talking about them. I believe the whole nazar thing, ‘boht nazar lagti hai'." 

Mrunal Thakur said that she avoids oversharing anything in public until it is a done deal. "Boundaries. One should think before speaking about oneself. You should control how much you are telling the world. Sometimes we end up saying the things we want to do or are doing currently, and we jinx it ourselves. I have a very different personality in that sense, because someone might talk about the number of releases they have next year. I don’t want to talk about it; everyone knows what’s coming and what’s not. I don’t like to constantly think and talk about the things that are happening in my life." 

Are Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush dating? 

For the past few days, speculations have been rife that South star Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are dating. The two were also recently spotted at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2. A well-placed source told News18 recently, "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices, and thoughts."

READ | Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

