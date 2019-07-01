'Mrs Serial Killer': Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina to bring a thrilling twist in Jacqueline Fernandez's digital debut

Manoj Bajapyee and Mohit Raina all set to add to the thrill in Jacqueline Fernandez starrer 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her digital debut with Mrs Serial Killer directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan Kunder. The plot of the film revolves around Jackky when her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, she, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent. For the prep, the actor has been binge-watching on shows and films in a genre similar to her web outing.

Now, apart from Jacqueline, the makers have roped in Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina to play important roles in Mrs Serial Killer. Sharing his excitement, Manoj stated, "It has been a couple of years since our short film, KRITI, which created quite a massive buzz in the digital world. Loved every moment on the set with Shirish Kunder as a director. When Shirish reached out to me with this role in Mrs Serial Killer, I couldn’t delay in saying yes to it as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, as Shirish says, 'What you see is not necessarily what you get'"

While Mohit added, "have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs Serial Killer, and his dynamic with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him. This is my first film with Netflix and the idea of reaching over 149 million people across the world at one go is truly overwhelming. I have had a blessed year and want to present the best yet with this film."