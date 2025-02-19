Actor and producer Harman Baweja opened up about his latest production Mrs getting flacked for promoting 'toxic feminism'.

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs, the remake of the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen, earned huge appreciation from the audience. However, a certain section of netizens and even SIFF (Save Indian Family Foundation) slammed the film's attempt to spread 'toxic feminism'.

Mrs producer, Harman Baweja, has now reacted to the criticism in a News18 interview and said that he's not furious to the criticism. He said, "I’m way past the infuriated stage now. It will take a lot to infuriate me. Maybe, that section of men is looking at this film as a solution and saying that this is the exact representation of all men, which isn’t necessarily the truth. If a film has a male and female character, it doesn’t mean all men and women are like that. Every house is unique. The fragrance, the etiquette and the way food is served in every household will be different."

The Love Story 2050 actor further said that it's important to not look at Mrs in isolation. "Mrs is the story of a particular woman and a lot of women relate to parts of it. There may also be those – who I would think belong to evolved households – who don’t relate to the film but understand it because they’ve seen it happening with their mothers. That’s the lens one needs to view the film with," he added.

Sharing an example of his married life, Harman Baweja added that his wife is a health coach, and there have been days when they supported each other in household chores. The Victory actor added, "If I’ve to come in at some point when she has got back-to-back calls, I’ll do that. The same goes for her. If I’ve a hard day at work and she puts food on the table for me, I’ll appreciate it. It will become a problem if she has to do it for me out of no choice. But if she’s doing it out of love for me, I’ll happily take it." Harman recalled that he once baked a cake for his wife, and it was 'the worst cake'. But she has a fond memory about it. Harman conluded saying that appreciating each other’s efforts cuts across everything, and that leads to a happy married life. Mrs is currently streaming on ZEE5.