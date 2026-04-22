FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

Patna suicide: JEE aspirant found hanging, police recover suicide note; details here

PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘India will never bow down’

Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire on request of Pakistan; calls Iranian leadership ‘fractured’

Puja Banerjee announces her second pregnancy, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actress shares expecting mother's problems, credits her first born 'solution'

Gold, silver prices today, April 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan film recovers from Monday's drop, jumps on Tuesday, races towards Rs 120 crore

Proposal pretext turned fatal: Bengaluru woman arrested for allegedly burning boyfriend alive

Why is Pakistan keep extending airspace closure for Indian planes?

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ BTS documentary to get theatrical release as feature film by late 2026

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

Deepika makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius

Delhi Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Ce

PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘India will never bow down’

PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘Will never…’

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

Director Punit Malhotra shared a photo with Deepika Padukone, and her fans are drooling over her pregnancy glow.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 08:52 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo
Deepika Padukone with Punit Malhotra
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Deepika Padukone is buzzing the internet with her latest appearance, and her fans can't get over her radiant pregnancy glow. Ever since she announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh, DP's admirers have been keeping a close eye on every social media activity of hers and Singh. On Tuesday, Deepika finally made her first digital appearance after the pregnancy news, leaving the netizens thrilled. Director Punit Malhotra (known for I Hate Love Storys) shared a photo of himself posing with the Padmaavat actress. 

Punit and Deepika are cooking something interesting 

Deepika adheres to her professional commitments and continues working while embracing motherhood. Punit and Deepika collaborated on a shoot, and after pack-up, he quickly managed to get a selfie with the mommy-to-be. Punit shared the photo, thanking the actress for her dedication, and wrote, "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one."

See the viral photo

Fans' reaction to Deepika Padukone's latest photo

Punit Malhotra's post soon went viral in no time, stormed by Deepika's fans, sharing their best wishes, and complimenting her glow. A fan wrote, "Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong, Deepika. Some of us pray for you." One of the fans wrote, "Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina." A netizen added, "Queen D is glowing." Another netizen added, "The momma is glowing." 

Deepika and Ranveer announce second pregnancy

Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer and Deepika shared the good news of becoming parents again. On April 19, the couple shared a cute pic of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The Fighter actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis. After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo
Deepika makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Celsius
Delhi Weather Update: 3-day heatwave alert issued, temperature may rise to 44°Ce
Patna suicide: JEE aspirant found hanging, police recover suicide note; details here
Patna suicide: JEE aspirant found hanging, police recover suicide note; details
PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘India will never bow down’
PM Modi remembers victims on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: ‘Will never…’
Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire on request of Pakistan; calls Iranian leadership ‘fractured’
Donald Trump announces indefinite extension of US-Iran ceasefire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon
MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement