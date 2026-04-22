'Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing': Deepika Padukone makes first appearance after announcing second pregnancy, fans react to viral photo

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Director Punit Malhotra shared a photo with Deepika Padukone, and her fans are drooling over her pregnancy glow.
Actress Deepika Padukone is buzzing the internet with her latest appearance, and her fans can't get over her radiant pregnancy glow. Ever since she announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh, DP's admirers have been keeping a close eye on every social media activity of hers and Singh. On Tuesday, Deepika finally made her first digital appearance after the pregnancy news, leaving the netizens thrilled. Director Punit Malhotra (known for I Hate Love Storys) shared a photo of himself posing with the Padmaavat actress.
Punit and Deepika are cooking something interesting
Deepika adheres to her professional commitments and continues working while embracing motherhood. Punit and Deepika collaborated on a shoot, and after pack-up, he quickly managed to get a selfie with the mommy-to-be. Punit shared the photo, thanking the actress for her dedication, and wrote, "This shoot? 10/10. No notes! Thank you @deepikapadukone for being so warm, gracious and wonderful… truly grateful! I owe you one."
See the viral photo
Fans' reaction to Deepika Padukone's latest photo
Punit Malhotra's post soon went viral in no time, stormed by Deepika's fans, sharing their best wishes, and complimenting her glow. A fan wrote, "Mrs Dhurandhar is glowing." Another fan wrote, "Stay strong, Deepika. Some of us pray for you." One of the fans wrote, "Dhurandhar’s real life Yalina." A netizen added, "Queen D is glowing." Another netizen added, "The momma is glowing."
Deepika and Ranveer announce second pregnancy
Amid the blockbuster run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer and Deepika shared the good news of becoming parents again. On April 19, the couple shared a cute pic of their daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test. The Fighter actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis. After dating for nearly six years, Deepika and Ranveer got married in November 2018, following both Sindhi and Konkani rituals. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.