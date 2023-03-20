Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway box office collection day 3: Rani Mukerji-starrer shows growth, collects Rs Rs 2.89 crore

Credit: Zee Studio/Instagram

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway continues to see growth and it seems that positive reviews worked really well for the film. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 2.89 crores which is higher than day 2’s collection.

Taran Adarsh, on Monday, tweeted, “#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Momentum on Day 2 and 3 is a positive indicator… National chains dominate… All eyes on weekdays… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr. Total: ₹ 6.42 cr. #India biz. #MCVN.”

Netizens reacted to the earnings, one of them wrote, “Rani Mukherjee is only female actor in Bollywood who can give hits on her own. Her last 3 movies i.e Mardaani 1 & 2 and Hichki were super hits.” The second one said, “A superlative film like this should pass the litmus test (or else it will be dubious in people's taste)........by all means. Brilliant film.”

The third one said, “Better than Chakki Rani mukharji show the path of box-office collection to CHAKKI megastar i mean 2 cr wala MEGASTAR.” The fourth one commented, “kya movie tha, collection average hai lekin bahut jyada deserve karta hai ye movie.”

Recently, Norway’s Ambassador to India – Hans Jacob Frydenlund – has taken an exception to the film, saying that it presents a ‘completely false’ narrative about his country and contains ‘factual inaccuracies’.

In an op-ed for the Indian Express, the ambassador wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays.”

He added that the film takes a lot of creative liberties in depicting the case. “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case,” he added. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

