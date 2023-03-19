Search icon
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji-starrer sees 78% growth, collects Rs 2.26 crore

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is getting positive reviews, the film has earned Rs 3.5 crore in just two days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Credit: taranadarsh/Instagram

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway saw almost 80 % on day 2, positive critics' reviews and word-of-mouth worked well. The film which was released on Friday collected Rs 3.52 crore in two days.

Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, tweeted, “#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN.”

Recently, Norway’s Ambassador to India – Hans Jacob Frydenlund – has taken an exception to the film, saying that it presents a ‘completely false’ narrative about his country and contains ‘factual inaccuracies’.

In an op-ed for the Indian Express, the ambassador wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays.”

He added that the film takes a lot of creative liberties in depicting the case. “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case,” he added. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

After the release of Rani Mukerji starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a stern statement was issued by Norwegian Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund, who had attended a special screening of the movie recently.

The screening of the movie did not sit well with the Ambassador, who further said that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway “incorrectly depicts Norway’s beliefs”. He further reiterated that child welfare in the country is “not motivated by profits or payments”.

 

 

Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos
First-image
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…
