Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji-starrer sees 78% growth, collects Rs 2.26 crore

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway saw almost 80 % on day 2, positive critics' reviews and word-of-mouth worked well. The film which was released on Friday collected Rs 3.52 crore in two days.

Taran Adarsh, on Sunday, tweeted, “#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN.”

Recently, Norway’s Ambassador to India – Hans Jacob Frydenlund – has taken an exception to the film, saying that it presents a ‘completely false’ narrative about his country and contains ‘factual inaccuracies’.

In an op-ed for the Indian Express, the ambassador wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays.”

He added that the film takes a lot of creative liberties in depicting the case. “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case,” he added. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.

