Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway box office collection day 1: Rani Mukerji-starrer take slow start, collects Rs 1.27 crore

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway opened with positive critics reviews and word-of-mouth. Thus, the movie started on a slow note, but gather momentum by the end of its first day. Ashima Chibber's directorial collected Rs 1.27 crores on Friday, and trade are expecting an increase in the weekend collection.

Taran Adarsh shared the first-day collection of Rani's film and also said that the initial response has helped the film to show growth in the collection, but the momentum should go higher in the following weekend for a decent 3-day collection. On his social media Taran wrote, "Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr [535 screens]… Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVN."

Here's the tweet

Riding on glowing word of mouth, #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway picked up momentum as Day 1 progressed… Fri ₹ 1.27 cr [535 screens]… Biz on Sat and Sun crucial, needs to grow multifold/jump for a healthy weekend total. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/YWmXEKqh5c — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

When it comes to comparison, Rani's last film Bunty Aur Babli 2 collected more than MCVN. As per the data of Bollywood Hungama, the 2022 comic caper opened up with Rs 2.60 crores in India. Before Bunty Aur Babli, Rani's Mardaani 2 collected Rs 3.80 crores, becoming the highest opener among the three titles.

Recently, Norway’s Ambassador to India – Hans Jacob Frydenlund – has taken an exception to the film, saying that it presents a ‘completely false’ narrative about his country and contains ‘factual inaccuracies’.

In an op-ed for the Indian Express, the ambassador wrote, “It is important for me to present the official Norwegian perspective and correct factual inaccuracies, that this film unfortunately portrays.” He added that the film takes a lot of creative liberties in depicting the case. “The film projects cultural differences as the primary factor in the case, which is completely false. Without going into any details of this particular case, I categorically deny that feeding with hands and sleeping in the same bed would be the reason for placing children in alternative care. Not in this case and not in any case,” he added. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway also stars Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh.